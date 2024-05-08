ADS-TEC Energy PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.48.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
