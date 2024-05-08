ADS-TEC Energy PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for ADS-TEC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADS-TEC Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC ( NASDAQ:ADSE Free Report ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

