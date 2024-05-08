Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Issued By Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.60 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.86%.

TSE ALC opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.85. Algoma Central has a one year low of C$14.14 and a one year high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

