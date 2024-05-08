GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.32 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

