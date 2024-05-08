Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $255.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $207,553.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $207,553.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock worth $1,984,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.