Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE REED opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.75.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.