Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 14.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 192.68% and a negative net margin of 56.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

