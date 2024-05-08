Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 14.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 192.68% and a negative net margin of 56.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.