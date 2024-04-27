Reviewing Highlands REIT (HHDS) and The Competition

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Highlands REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -33.24% -4.51% -3.04% Highlands REIT Competitors -0.91% -2.56% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Highlands REIT Competitors 3589 13310 13617 324 2.35

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Highlands REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Highlands REIT’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highlands REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $30.98 million -$10.30 million -10.00 Highlands REIT Competitors $1.00 billion $127.47 million 23.33

Highlands REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT. Highlands REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 26.66, indicating that its stock price is 2,566% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT’s peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highlands REIT peers beat Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

