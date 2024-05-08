Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bausch + Lomb Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

