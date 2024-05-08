StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

