ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.0 %

ClearOne stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

