Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

