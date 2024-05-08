ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

