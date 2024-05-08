Head-To-Head Contrast: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.70%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than loanDepot.

This table compares Core Scientific and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A loanDepot -11.31% -20.63% -2.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 1.20 N/A N/A N/A loanDepot $974.02 million 0.76 -$110.14 million ($0.63) -3.62

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Summary

Core Scientific beats loanDepot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

