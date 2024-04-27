Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $251.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $304.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.22 and its 200-day moving average is $254.25. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
