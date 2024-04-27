Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $251.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $304.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.22 and its 200-day moving average is $254.25. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

