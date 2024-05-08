Service Co. International to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

