StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSE XIN opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.