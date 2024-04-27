BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $74.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after purchasing an additional 826,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,994,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

