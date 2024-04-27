Raymond James Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.08.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanaGold

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.