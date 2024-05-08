Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.37.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Down 4.5 %

Leslie’s Company Profile

LESL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,301. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.