Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 543 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $47.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 301,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,123. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.