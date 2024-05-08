Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. 586,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,704. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

