Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,652 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 18,303 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PCT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.