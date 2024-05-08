Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,010. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.