International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THMFree Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THMGet Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THMFree Report) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

