Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dolly Varden Silver Price Performance

DV opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.50. Dolly Varden Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.13.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dolly Varden Silver

About Dolly Varden Silver

In other news, Director James Anthony Sabala sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$26,213.00. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

