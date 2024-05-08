Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Bloomin’ Brands stock remained flat at $23.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 534,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

