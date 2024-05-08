GoPro’s (GPRO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
GoPro Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,563. GoPro has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.50.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
