Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 43,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,963. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

