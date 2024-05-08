Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,485. The firm has a market cap of $794.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

