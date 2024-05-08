Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $117.61. 705,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,842. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

