comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) PT Lowered to $18.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

comScore Stock Down 0.2 %

SCOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. comScore has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 30.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in comScore by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 118,127 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

