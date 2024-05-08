CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
CarParts.com Trading Down 1.5 %
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
Institutional Trading of CarParts.com
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.
