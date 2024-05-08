Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,812. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.