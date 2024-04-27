Critical Review: Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) vs. UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pigeon and UDG Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $673.70 million N/A $52.71 million $0.11 20.42 UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A

UDG Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Dividends

Profitability

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pigeon pays out 81.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Pigeon and UDG Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 7.96% 9.57% 7.55% UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pigeon has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pigeon and UDG Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 0 0 0 0 N/A UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Pigeon

(Get Free Report)

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About UDG Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.