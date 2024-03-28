Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24, reports. The company had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 69.47%.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance
Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
