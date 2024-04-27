Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus cut their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.24.

Shares of PLD opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

