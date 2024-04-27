Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.

INTA opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,117,067 shares of company stock worth $258,544,060. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 152.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 81,400.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Intapp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

