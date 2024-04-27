AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) PT Raised to $85.00 at B. Riley

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AZZ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

