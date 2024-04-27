RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.25.
RLI Stock Down 1.7 %
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLI will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RLI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 14.92%.
Institutional Trading of RLI
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
