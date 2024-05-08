iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $519.56. 1,720,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.85. The company has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.67 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.