iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.29

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 290092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

