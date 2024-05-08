Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.33-5.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $110.53. 64,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

