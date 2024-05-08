Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 383,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 38,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

CSCO traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 15,014,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,020,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.