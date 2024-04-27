Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives $192.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.90.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

LNG opened at $159.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.