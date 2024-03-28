Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Raised to C$175.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$167.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
