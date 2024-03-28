Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Raised to C$175.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$167.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAS.A

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$152.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$466.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$95.59 and a 1-year high of C$159.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.62.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.