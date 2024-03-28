National Bankshares Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.36.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$21.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

