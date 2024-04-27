SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $204.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

