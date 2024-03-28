Green Plains Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Green Plains stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Green Plains has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

