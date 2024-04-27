Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
