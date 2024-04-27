BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

